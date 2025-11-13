Wells Fargo Maintains CVS Health (CVS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.14% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for CVS Health is $86.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.14% from its latest reported closing price of $79.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CVS Health is 341,529MM, a decrease of 12.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,039 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.38%, an increase of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 1,377,381K shares. The put/call ratio of CVS is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 73,177K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,289K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 68,382K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,963K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 4.89% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 48,223K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,676K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,826K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,909K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,032K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 7.28% over the last quarter.

