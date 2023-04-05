Wells Fargo Maintains Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Corebridge Financial, Inc. with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.44% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial, Inc. is $26.60. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 73.44% from its latest reported closing price of $15.34.

The projected annual revenue for Corebridge Financial, Inc. is $19,494MM, a decrease of 26.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.74.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. Declares $0.23 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $15.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.61%, the lowest has been 4.06%, and the highest has been 6.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=25).

The current dividend yield is 2.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMLIX - Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund Class I Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

ONEO - SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

IPO - Renaissance IPO ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Skba Capital Management holds 289K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Capital Income Builder Class 1 holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

