Wells Fargo Maintains Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial is 24.91. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.57% from its latest reported closing price of 18.37.

The projected annual revenue for Corebridge Financial is 19,494MM, a decrease of 16.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 24.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBG is 0.17%, a decrease of 31.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.98% to 182,069K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 63,855K shares representing 10.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,144K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,725K shares, representing an increase of 33.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 54.22% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,038K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,144K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 14.62% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 5,305K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,554K shares, representing an increase of 14.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 47.38% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

