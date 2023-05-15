Wells Fargo Maintains Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.72% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial is 24.72. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 51.72% from its latest reported closing price of 16.29.

The projected annual revenue for Corebridge Financial is 19,494MM, a decrease of 17.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

Corebridge Financial Declares $0.23 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $16.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.77%, the lowest has been 4.06%, and the highest has been 6.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=30).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 79.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBG is 0.26%, a decrease of 55.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.27% to 170,336K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBG is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 63,855K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,725K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,048K shares, representing an increase of 14.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 61.57% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,144K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 14.62% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 5,023K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,021K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 53.72% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,854K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,917K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 20.79% over the last quarter.

