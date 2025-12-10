Wells Fargo Maintains Core & Main (CNM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Core & Main is $61.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 18.47% from its latest reported closing price of $51.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Core & Main is 7,299MM, a decrease of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70, a decrease of 27.64% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 929 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core & Main. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNM is 0.45%, an increase of 2.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 247,097K shares. The put/call ratio of CNM is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 9,691K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,466K shares , representing a decrease of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 25.88% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 8,329K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,725K shares , representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 8.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,172K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,211K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 17.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,115K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,988K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 13.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,948K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares , representing an increase of 74.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 231.05% over the last quarter.

