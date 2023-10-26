Wells Fargo Maintains Conmed (CNMD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.36% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conmed is 137.85. The forecasts range from a low of 124.23 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 50.36% from its latest reported closing price of 91.68.

The projected annual revenue for Conmed is 1,230MM, an increase of 5.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

Conmed Declares $0.20 Dividend

On August 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on October 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $91.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.83%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 2.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conmed. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 7.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNMD is 0.26%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 44,298K shares. The put/call ratio of CNMD is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,472K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 26.45% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,257K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,221K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares, representing a decrease of 22.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 3.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,139K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 22.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,087K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 28.44% over the last quarter.

Conmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company's products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

