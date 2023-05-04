Wells Fargo Maintains Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Confluent, Inc. is 29.85. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 49.54% from its latest reported closing price of 19.96.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent, Inc. is 782MM, an increase of 23.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent, Inc.. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.26%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.93% to 155,661K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,680K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,656K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 12,995K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,716K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 13.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,538K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,425K shares, representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,219K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,189K shares, representing a decrease of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 24.13% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,710K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,653K shares, representing a decrease of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 24.94% over the last quarter.

Confluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

