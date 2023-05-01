Wells Fargo Maintains Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Colgate-Palmolive is 81.54. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.18% from its latest reported closing price of 79.80.

The projected annual revenue for Colgate-Palmolive is 18,898MM, an increase of 3.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Declares $0.48 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $79.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.42%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 2.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colgate-Palmolive. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CL is 0.37%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 734,930K shares. The put/call ratio of CL is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 36,427K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,890K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 1.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,383K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,873K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CL by 5.70% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 21,242K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,372K shares, representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 10.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,308K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,909K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CL by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,345K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,996K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CL by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, eltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991.

