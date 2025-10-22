Wells Fargo Maintains Coca-Cola (KO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.13% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola is $78.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.20 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.13% from its latest reported closing price of $70.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola is 47,227MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KO is 0.50%, an increase of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 3,546,951K shares. The put/call ratio of KO is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 400,000K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110,711K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,717K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 10.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109,953K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,583K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 88,902K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,938K shares , representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 18.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 80,258K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,085K shares , representing a decrease of 15.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 23.72% over the last quarter.

