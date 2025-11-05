Wells Fargo Maintains Cigna Group (CI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.02% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cigna Group is $368.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $435.75. The average price target represents an increase of 42.02% from its latest reported closing price of $259.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cigna Group is 250,131MM, a decrease of 6.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cigna Group. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CI is 0.38%, an increase of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 281,977K shares. The put/call ratio of CI is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,902K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,778K shares , representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 88.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,294K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,057K shares , representing a decrease of 17.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 21.13% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 8,951K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,890K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 0.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,589K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,786K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 7,793K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,989K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 11.96% over the last quarter.

