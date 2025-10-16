Wells Fargo Maintains Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Cheesecake Factory (NasdaqGS:CAKE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.88% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cheesecake Factory is $67.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.88% from its latest reported closing price of $54.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cheesecake Factory is 3,909MM, an increase of 6.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheesecake Factory. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAKE is 0.22%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 71,722K shares. The put/call ratio of CAKE is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,181K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 26.91% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,714K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares , representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,645K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,388K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares , representing a decrease of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,842K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares , representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 15.36% over the last quarter.

