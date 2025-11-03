Wells Fargo Maintains Charter Communications (CHTR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Charter Communications (NasdaqGS:CHTR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.59% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications is $391.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $225.23 to a high of $735.00. The average price target represents an increase of 67.59% from its latest reported closing price of $233.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications is 58,525MM, an increase of 6.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 53.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,695 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.32%, an increase of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 133,639K shares. The put/call ratio of CHTR is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,126K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,506K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,728K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,080K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 6.23% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,455K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,672K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,142K shares , representing a decrease of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 4.77% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 3,214K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 11.50% over the last quarter.

