Wells Fargo Maintains Chart Industries (GTLS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.11% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chart Industries is 210.18. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.11% from its latest reported closing price of 166.67.

The projected annual revenue for Chart Industries is 2,281MM, a decrease of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chart Industries. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLS is 0.40%, an increase of 25.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.71% to 64,065K shares. The put/call ratio of GTLS is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,091K shares representing 12.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,077K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 18.90% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,644K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,031K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 16.68% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,781K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 17.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,329K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Chart Industries Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Its unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. The company is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities.

