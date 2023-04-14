Wells Fargo Maintains Chart Industries (GTLS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chart Industries is $195.08. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.81% from its latest reported closing price of $127.66.

The projected annual revenue for Chart Industries is $2,281MM, an increase of 41.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Franklin Templeton Global Equity Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 35.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 81.98% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 48K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 117K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 45.98% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 19.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 50.07% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT GS Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Class Y holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chart Industries. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLS is 0.43%, a decrease of 22.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.07% to 63,916K shares. The put/call ratio of GTLS is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Chart Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Its unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. The company is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities.

