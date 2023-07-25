Wells Fargo Maintains CF Industries Holdings (CF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.24% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CF Industries Holdings is 88.80. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.24% from its latest reported closing price of 80.55.

The projected annual revenue for CF Industries Holdings is 10,100MM, a decrease of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.64.

CF Industries Holdings Declares $0.40 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $80.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.55%, the lowest has been 1.09%, and the highest has been 5.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1645 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Industries Holdings. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CF is 0.27%, a decrease of 32.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.38% to 322,934K shares. The put/call ratio of CF is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,079K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,144K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 14.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,058K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,962K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 20.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,157K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,514K shares, representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 91.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,662K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,544K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 18.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,579K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,535K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 20.34% over the last quarter.

CF Industries Holdings Background Information

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, emissions abatement, fertilizer, and other industrial applications. The company operates manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient, and flexible in the world, and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Its 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving its strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world's most advantaged hydrogen and nitrogen platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value.

