Wells Fargo Maintains Century Aluminum (CENX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Century Aluminum (NasdaqGS:CENX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.90% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Century Aluminum is $38.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.90% from its latest reported closing price of $38.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Century Aluminum is 3,014MM, an increase of 19.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Aluminum. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENX is 0.22%, an increase of 31.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 109,305K shares. The put/call ratio of CENX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glencore holds 40,057K shares representing 42.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,055K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 65.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,112K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 2,640K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares , representing an increase of 46.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 293.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,672K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,506K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares , representing a decrease of 27.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.