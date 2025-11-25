Wells Fargo Maintains Camden Property Trust (CPT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.38% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Camden Property Trust is $119.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.38% from its latest reported closing price of $104.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Camden Property Trust is 1,696MM, an increase of 7.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camden Property Trust. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPT is 0.30%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 117,138K shares. The put/call ratio of CPT is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,968K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,001K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,847K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares , representing an increase of 29.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 20.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,443K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,332K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,348K shares , representing a decrease of 30.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 49.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,033K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,962K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 16.19% over the last quarter.

