Wells Fargo Maintains California Resources (CRC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.95% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for California Resources is $67.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 41.95% from its latest reported closing price of $47.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for California Resources is 2,257MM, a decrease of 35.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Resources. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRC is 0.35%, an increase of 19.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 104,456K shares. The put/call ratio of CRC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,507K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gimbel Daniel Scott holds 6,242K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,248K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 50.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,143K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares , representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 3,180K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares , representing an increase of 37.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 141.38% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,006K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,847K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 15.17% over the last quarter.

