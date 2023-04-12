Wells Fargo Maintains Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cadence Design Systems is $220.90. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.28% from its latest reported closing price of $213.89.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Design Systems is $3,931MM, an increase of 10.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VMGIX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,873K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 5.17% over the last quarter.

TEPIX - Technology Ultrasector Profund Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 9.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 12.58% over the last quarter.

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 183K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing a decrease of 18.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Van Strum & Towne holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Trust Investment Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1894 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNS is 0.53%, an increase of 14.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 274,391K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNS is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cadence Design Systems Background Information

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

