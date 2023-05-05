Wells Fargo Maintains Cable One (CABO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.60% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cable One is 927.18. The forecasts range from a low of 686.80 to a high of $1,338.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.60% from its latest reported closing price of 693.98.

The projected annual revenue for Cable One is 1,743MM, an increase of 2.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 53.19.

Cable One Declares $2.85 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.85 per share ($11.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.85 per share.

At the current share price of $693.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.80%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 1.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cable One. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABO is 0.23%, an increase of 28.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 6,359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 485K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK holds 270K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 89,906.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 22.43% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 157K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 30.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 152K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 55.97% over the last quarter.

Cable One Background Information

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave® brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

