Wells Fargo Maintains Bruker (BRKR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Bruker (NasdaqGS:BRKR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.16% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bruker is $47.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.16% from its latest reported closing price of $45.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bruker is 2,823MM, a decrease of 17.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruker. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 10.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKR is 0.17%, an increase of 14.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 154,071K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKR is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 14,145K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,678K shares , representing an increase of 66.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 110.48% over the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 9,481K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,501K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 24.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,380K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,431K shares , representing a decrease of 79.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 57.39% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,457K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 3.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,603K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 7.09% over the last quarter.

