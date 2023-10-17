Wells Fargo Maintains BRP Group Inc - (BRP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of BRP Group Inc - (NASDAQ:BRP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.45% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for BRP Group Inc - is 32.35. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 45.45% from its latest reported closing price of 22.24.

The projected annual revenue for BRP Group Inc - is 1,178MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRP Group Inc -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRP is 0.33%, a decrease of 11.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 73,410K shares. The put/call ratio of BRP is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,319K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,112K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing a decrease of 17.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 23.70% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,100K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,059K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 879.10% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,002K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares, representing an increase of 25.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 30.50% over the last quarter.

BRP Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally.

