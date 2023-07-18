Wells Fargo Maintains BRP Group Inc - (BRP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of BRP Group Inc - (NASDAQ:BRP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.78% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BRP Group Inc - is 33.83. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 40.78% from its latest reported closing price of 24.03.

The projected annual revenue for BRP Group Inc - is 1,178MM, an increase of 10.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRP Group Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRP is 0.38%, a decrease of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 74,559K shares. The put/call ratio of BRP is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,024K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751K shares, representing a decrease of 18.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,662K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,778K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,469K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 104,271.75% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,100K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,525K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares, representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 15.80% over the last quarter.

BRP Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally.

