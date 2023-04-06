Wells Fargo Maintains Brookfield Residential Properties (BRP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Brookfield Residential Properties (NASDAQ:BRP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.99% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Residential Properties is $35.19. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 40.99% from its latest reported closing price of $24.96.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Residential Properties is $1,178MM, an increase of 20.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCL - Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 2.54% over the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 296K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 4.21% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 20.63% over the last quarter.

JSMD - Janus Henderson Small holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 7.33% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Residential Properties. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRP is 0.40%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 72,990K shares. The put/call ratio of BRP is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

BRP Group Background Information

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally.

