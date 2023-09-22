Wells Fargo Maintains Brookfield Renewable Corporation - (BEPC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Brookfield Renewable Corporation - (NYSE:BEPC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.40% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable Corporation - is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 40.40% from its latest reported closing price of 26.88.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Renewable Corporation - is 4,045MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable Corporation -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEPC is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 127,871K shares. The put/call ratio of BEPC is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 44,814K shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,322K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,339K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 16.79% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 3,478K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 3,402K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing an increase of 21.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,745K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares, representing an increase of 12.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 22.15% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

