Wells Fargo Maintains Brookfield Renewable Corporation - (BEPC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Brookfield Renewable Corporation - (NYSE:BEPC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable Corporation - is 42.33. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 20.67% from its latest reported closing price of 35.08.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Renewable Corporation - is 4,045MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable Corporation -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEPC is 0.25%, an increase of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 126,016K shares. The put/call ratio of BEPC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 44,814K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,305K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,312K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 56.84% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,902K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,798K shares, representing a decrease of 22.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 2,568K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,024K shares, representing a decrease of 17.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 99.93% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 2,265K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares, representing a decrease of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 42.31% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

