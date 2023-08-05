Wells Fargo Maintains Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit (BIP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit (NYSE:BIP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.89% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit is 43.52. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 32.89% from its latest reported closing price of 32.75.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit is 11,997MM, a decrease of 24.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIP is 0.43%, a decrease of 30.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 303,077K shares. The put/call ratio of BIP is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 42,938K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,109K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 87.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 35,253K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,491K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 11.35% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 29,787K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 28,884K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,714K shares, representing a decrease of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 73.63% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 16,616K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,750K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, a Canadian corporation.

