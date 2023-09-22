Wells Fargo Maintains Brookfield Infrastructure Corp - (BIPC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp - (NYSE:BIPC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp - Declares $0.38 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $37.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 6.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=162).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIPC is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.14% to 80,883K shares. The put/call ratio of BIPC is 4.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 13,013K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,972K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing an increase of 49.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 64.41% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,736K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 754.43% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 2,557K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 3.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,240K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BIP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets. Class A shares of BIPC are structured to provide an economic return equivalent to BIP units though a traditional corporate structure. Each BIPC Class A share has same distribution as a BIP unit, and is exchangeable, at the shareholders option, for one BIP unit.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.