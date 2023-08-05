Wells Fargo Maintains Brookfield Infrastructure Corp - (BIPC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp - (NYSE:BIPC) with a Overweight recommendation.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIPC is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 81,220K shares. The put/call ratio of BIPC is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Brookfield Asset Management holds 13,013K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Bank Of Montreal holds 2,972K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing an increase of 49.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 47.71% over the last quarter.
Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,702K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,785K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 87.67% over the last quarter.
Confluence Investment Management holds 2,557K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 10.56% over the last quarter.
Arete Wealth Advisors holds 2,362K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 24.12% over the last quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BIP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets. Class A shares of BIPC are structured to provide an economic return equivalent to BIP units though a traditional corporate structure. Each BIPC Class A share has same distribution as a BIP unit, and is exchangeable, at the shareholders option, for one BIP unit.
