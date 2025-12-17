Wells Fargo Maintains Brinker International (EAT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.21% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brinker International is $163.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from its latest reported closing price of $145.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brinker International is 4,360MM, a decrease of 22.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 882 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brinker International. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAT is 0.23%, an increase of 13.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 58,087K shares. The put/call ratio of EAT is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,648K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 15.72% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,869K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares , representing an increase of 50.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 17.94% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,464K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing an increase of 60.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 62.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,411K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares , representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 24.49% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,394K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares , representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.