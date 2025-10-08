Wells Fargo Maintains Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (BHFAO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:BHFAO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $16.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.76 to a high of $22.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.55% from its latest reported closing price of $16.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 8,797MM, an increase of 9.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHFAO is 0.29%, an increase of 15.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 2,776K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,274K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares , representing a decrease of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAO by 8.97% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 620K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAO by 1.53% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 293K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAO by 10.04% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 261K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares , representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAO by 24.28% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 185K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing a decrease of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAO by 4.53% over the last quarter.

