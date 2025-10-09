Wells Fargo Maintains Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (BHFAM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:BHFAM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.55% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $12.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.34 to a high of $16.64. The average price target represents an increase of 5.55% from its latest reported closing price of $11.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHFAM is 0.15%, an increase of 16.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 2,552K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,132K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAM by 7.49% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 538K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHFAM by 4.16% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 248K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing a decrease of 14.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAM by 9.65% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 227K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAM by 25.62% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 217K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 36.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHFAM by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.