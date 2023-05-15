Wells Fargo Maintains Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.88% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is 49.78. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.88% from its latest reported closing price of 39.86.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial is 8,491MM, an increase of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.14%, an increase of 8.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 67,765K shares. The put/call ratio of BHF is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,990K shares representing 13.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,096K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 15.50% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,628K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 3,123K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 67.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,135K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 4.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,095K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 the company specializes in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts.

