Wells Fargo Maintains Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - (BRDG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - (NYSE:BRDG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - is 15.91. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 81.44% from its latest reported closing price of 8.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - is 411MM, an increase of 1.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $8.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.36%, the lowest has been 3.52%, and the highest has been 11.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.92 (n=84).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRDG is 0.17%, a decrease of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 22,299K shares. The put/call ratio of BRDG is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 2,883K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 53.92% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,239K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,555K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 99.98% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 1,539K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,411K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

See all Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.