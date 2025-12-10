Wells Fargo Maintains Braze (BRZE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Braze (NasdaqGS:BRZE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.20% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Braze is $45.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 49.20% from its latest reported closing price of $30.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Braze is 766MM, an increase of 17.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braze. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRZE is 0.34%, an increase of 6.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 88,627K shares. The put/call ratio of BRZE is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 3,482K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 24.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 17.73% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,688K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,427K shares , representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 21.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,541K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 26.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,455K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,316K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 2,425K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 41.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 86.80% over the last quarter.

