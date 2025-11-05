Wells Fargo Maintains BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (BP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.70% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt is $36.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.69 to a high of $43.80. The average price target represents an increase of 2.70% from its latest reported closing price of $35.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt is 214,324MM, an increase of 15.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,219 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.26%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 349,662K shares. The put/call ratio of BP is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 64,437K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,992K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 14.18% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 13,066K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,267K shares , representing an increase of 44.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 46.75% over the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 11,750K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,650K shares , representing an increase of 43.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 54.98% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 9,837K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,345K shares , representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 9,434K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.