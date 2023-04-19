Wells Fargo Maintains Boyd Gaming (BYD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boyd Gaming is $74.46. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from its latest reported closing price of $66.36.

The projected annual revenue for Boyd Gaming is $3,490MM, a decrease of 1.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.48.

Boyd Gaming Declares $0.16 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $66.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.96%, the lowest has been 0.52%, and the highest has been 2.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=147).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CZMSX - Multi-Manager Small Cap Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 36K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 10.85% over the last quarter.

FLSAX - Fidelity Advisor Leveraged Company Stock Fund holds 534K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MQS Management holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MBOVX - M Large Cap Value Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 37.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 55.58% over the last quarter.

FSWCX - Fidelity SAI U.S. Value Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 114.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 6.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 806 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boyd Gaming. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYD is 0.29%, a decrease of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 87,750K shares. The put/call ratio of BYD is 2.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

Boyd Gaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.

