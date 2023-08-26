Wells Fargo Maintains Boston Omaha Corp - (BOC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Boston Omaha Corp - (NYSE:BOC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.96% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Omaha Corp - is 34.94. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $42.52. The average price target represents an increase of 110.96% from its latest reported closing price of 16.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Omaha Corp - is 89MM, a decrease of 2.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Omaha Corp -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOC is 0.15%, a decrease of 20.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.85% to 21,489K shares. The put/call ratio of BOC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 5,682K shares representing 18.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Institute Of Technology holds 2,444K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,602K shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 28.61% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,477K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing a decrease of 20.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 24.85% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,004K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares, representing a decrease of 135.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 67.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 670K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Omaha Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder and commercial real estate services businesses.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.