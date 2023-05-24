News & Insights

Wells Fargo Maintains Boston Omaha Corp - (BOC) Overweight Recommendation

May 24, 2023 — 06:41 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Boston Omaha Corp - (NYSE:BOC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Omaha Corp - is 36.98. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $43.58. The average price target represents an increase of 77.34% from its latest reported closing price of 20.85.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Omaha Corp - is 89MM, an increase of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Omaha Corp -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOC is 0.19%, a decrease of 21.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.60% to 22,584K shares. BOC / Boston Omaha Corp - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BOC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BOC / Boston Omaha Corp - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Magnolia Group holds 5,682K shares representing 18.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Institute Of Technology holds 2,602K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 82,821.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,367K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,770K shares, representing a decrease of 17.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 28.67% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,772K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 12.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 670K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 20.40% over the last quarter.

Boston Omaha Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder and commercial real estate services businesses.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

