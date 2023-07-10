Wells Fargo Maintains BorgWarner (BWA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.20% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BorgWarner is 55.22. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.20% from its latest reported closing price of 44.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BorgWarner is 16,986MM, an increase of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

BorgWarner Declares $0.17 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $44.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.71%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 3.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1443 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 7.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWA is 0.24%, an increase of 20.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 261,522K shares. The put/call ratio of BWA is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 10,570K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,597K shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,848K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,055K shares, representing a decrease of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 34.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,244K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,106K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 14.85% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 6,300K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 6,235K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,115K shares, representing a decrease of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 2.36% over the last quarter.

BorgWarner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BorgWarner Inc. is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.