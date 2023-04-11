Wells Fargo Maintains BorgWarner (BWA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BorgWarner is $55.15. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 17.54% from its latest reported closing price of $46.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BorgWarner is $16,986MM, an increase of 7.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.01.

BorgWarner Declares $0.17 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $46.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.70%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 3.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wolff Wiese Magana holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Dogs of Wall Street Portfolio Class 1 holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 16.92% over the last quarter.

IYSYX - Ivy Small Cap Core Fund Class Y holds 62K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 24.14% over the last quarter.

Bailard holds 122K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 16.92% over the last quarter.

DEUS - Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 9.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1345 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWA is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 261,663K shares. The put/call ratio of BWA is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

BorgWarner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BorgWarner Inc. is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide.

See all BorgWarner regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.