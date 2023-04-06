Wells Fargo Maintains BOK Financial (BOKF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.58% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for BOK Financial is $111.18. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.58% from its latest reported closing price of $80.81.

The projected annual revenue for BOK Financial is $2,112MM, an increase of 15.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.04.

BOK Financial Declares $0.54 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $80.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.55%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARFFX - Ariel Focus Fund Investor Class holds 42K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 46K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 84.23% over the last quarter.

GARTX - Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 2,950.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 95.15% over the last quarter.

FIMVX - Fidelity Mid Cap Value Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 7.30% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOK Financial. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 11.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOKF is 0.27%, a decrease of 22.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 29,850K shares. The put/call ratio of BOKF is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

BOK Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BOK Financial is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The company was recently named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the company's strength in community outreach, CEO commitment, internal policy, diverse suppliers and diverse people.

