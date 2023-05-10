Wells Fargo Maintains Blend Labs Inc - (BLND) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Blend Labs Inc - (NYSE:BLND) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blend Labs Inc - is 2.00. The forecasts range from a low of 1.31 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 156.67% from its latest reported closing price of 0.78.

The projected annual revenue for Blend Labs Inc - is 219MM, a decrease of 7.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blend Labs Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLND is 0.16%, a decrease of 48.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.36% to 123,644K shares. The put/call ratio of BLND is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX holds 14,818K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 11,876K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 11,434K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greylock 15 GP holds 10,034K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ShawSpring Partners holds 9,928K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,367K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 20.96% over the last quarter.

Blend Labs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blend’s cloud-based software platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product from application to close. Its technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 290 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through its software, Blend enables its customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives.

