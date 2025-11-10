Wells Fargo Maintains BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of BlackRock TCP Capital (NasdaqGS:TCPC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.25% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for BlackRock TCP Capital is $7.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 28.25% from its latest reported closing price of $5.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BlackRock TCP Capital is 271MM, an increase of 23.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock TCP Capital. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCPC is 0.12%, an increase of 19.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.66% to 22,710K shares. The put/call ratio of TCPC is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Next Capital Management holds 2,401K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing an increase of 52.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCPC by 53.90% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,179K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCPC by 9.67% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,927K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCPC by 5.81% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,516K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCPC by 0.23% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares , representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCPC by 81.28% over the last quarter.

