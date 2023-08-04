News & Insights

Stocks
BKH

Wells Fargo Maintains Black Hills (BKH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

August 04, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.74% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Hills is 66.98. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.74% from its latest reported closing price of 56.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Black Hills is 2,239MM, a decrease of 13.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Hills. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKH is 0.23%, a decrease of 24.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 75,052K shares. BKH / Black Hills Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BKH is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BKH / Black Hills Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 4,170K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,555K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 25.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,047K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 14.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,008K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 14.23% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,939K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Black Hills Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Hills Corp. is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.