Wells Fargo Maintains Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.85% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories is $369.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $285.99 to a high of $466.32. The average price target represents an increase of 21.85% from its latest reported closing price of $303.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bio-Rad Laboratories is 3,213MM, an increase of 25.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Rad Laboratories. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIO.B is 0.01%, an increase of 10.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Css holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whittier Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO.B by 48.71% over the last quarter.

