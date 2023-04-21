Wells Fargo Maintains Berkley (WRB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Berkley (NYSE:WRB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkley is $83.55. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 31.86% from its latest reported closing price of $63.36.

The projected annual revenue for Berkley is $12,092MM, an increase of 8.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.98.

Berkley Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $63.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 3.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Resonant Capital Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 99.88% over the last quarter.

IMCVX - Voya Multi-Manager Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 178K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 5.94% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 403K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 3.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkley. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB is 0.29%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 224,871K shares. The put/call ratio of WRB is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

W.R. Berkley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

