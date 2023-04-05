Wells Fargo Maintains Berkley (WRB) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Berkley with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.61% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkley is $84.01. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 34.61% from its latest reported closing price of $62.41.

The projected annual revenue for Berkley is $12,092MM, an increase of 8.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.98.

Berkley Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $62.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.64%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 3.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gateway Investment Advisers holds 77K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 518K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 70.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 54.26% over the last quarter.

SPXE - S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 11.73% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 65K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 41.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 675K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 75.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 85.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkley. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 225,282K shares. The put/call ratio of WRB is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

W.R. Berkley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

