Wells Fargo Maintains Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.17% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb is $15.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.17% from its latest reported closing price of $15.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bausch + Lomb is 4,125MM, a decrease of 17.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.18%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 39,985K shares. The put/call ratio of BLCO is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,500K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 79.45% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 3,500K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 3,245K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares , representing an increase of 22.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 33.59% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 2,661K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 21.36% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,607K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

