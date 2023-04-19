Wells Fargo Maintains Barings BDC (BBDC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barings BDC is $10.35. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 36.31% from its latest reported closing price of $7.59.

The projected annual revenue for Barings BDC is $269MM, an increase of 22.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.14.

Barings BDC Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $7.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.61%, the lowest has been 1.16%, and the highest has been 13.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.41 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 2.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 46.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 47.35% over the last quarter.

Ausdal Financial Partners holds 64K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 13.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 77.63% over the last quarter.

RNOTX - RiverNorth holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 564K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing an increase of 19.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 14.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barings BDC. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBDC is 0.60%, an increase of 117.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 60,401K shares. The put/call ratio of BBDC is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

Barings BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with $345 billion* of AUM firm-wide.

